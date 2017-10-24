Hotel motel tax debate comes to a close in Mercer County

The debate on using the hotel motel tax revenues to support local libraries and the Mercer County Airport has been a hot button issue during several past commission meetings.

On Tuesday, both the Convention Visitor's Bureau and the County Commission decided to take a back seat on the issue in an effort to move forward.

The debate comes after the CVB asked commissioners to reconsider how they were spending the Hotel Motel tax.

CVB Executive Director, Jaime Null claims the tax funds should only be spent on things that impact the county's tourism industry.

"What this is about is them using their half to fund tourism opportunities in the county that will directly impact the economy that will actually bring people here and give the CVB more to market" Null said.

However, commissioners Gene Buckner and Bill Archer agree the money should not only be used for tourism but for parks, recreation and things that will attract people to visit the county.

"I think the hotel motel tax has been spent in a manner such as distinguished the right to do that I think we were doing the right thing we've had several people give us opinions and for lack of better words we had more yes's than no's "

In the end, the commissioners agreed to continue funding the Princeton and Bluefield Public Library with a total of $40,000 a year, and the Mercer County Airport with $125,000.

The commissioners also plan to revisit the hotel motel tax during next year's budget meetings in February.