Sewer line replacement in Bluefield, WV to cause road closure

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Residents of Bluefield, WV will be facing some detours in one part of the city starting on Oct. 30, 2017.  The Sanitary Board of Bluefield announced a main sewer line replacement project at the intersection of College Ave. and Maryland Ave.  The project is expected to run through the end of January 2018.

"The public should be aware there will be some traffic delays and detours that must take place in that area which will cause some headaches for our citizens," said Sanitary Board Director Shannon Bailey.

An additional project in the are will expand the turn radius on one of the corners to better improve traffic flow.  Travelers in the area should be aware of the road closures and should expect delays.  They should also plan to use alternate routes in necessary. 

