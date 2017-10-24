Raleigh County Humane Society Hosts Halloween Festival

With Halloween around the corner, one local organization is gearing up for some holiday fun. The Raleigh County Humane Society will host their annual Halloween festival Saturday, October 28, 2017.

This event raises money for the no-kill shelter which runs mainly off of donations. On top of raising money, the shelter explained this is their way to give back to get community they serve.

There will be a variety of different activities to participate in including, pumpkin carving and an animal costume contest. In addition to activities, there will be over 20 vendors selling food and clothing.

Those organizing the event say they hope everyone in the community will come out. "The kids have a great time, the pet owners come and they have a great time dressing their pets up. It's just fun to see the dogs in the different costumes and it's just a great celebration," the Director of Development for the Raleigh County Humane Society, Suzan Loving said.

The festival will be at the humane society on Grey Flats Road in Beckley from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. this Saturday (10/28).