How You Can Keep Your Kids Safe On Halloween

Kids by the thousands will be taking to the neighborhood streets next week to trick-or-treat. But there could be some bad people out there, preying on your little ghost or goblin. Over 44 hundred sex offenders call the mountain state home. Corporal S.R. Moore, West Virginia State Police, said "If they are not on probation or parole, there's really no stipulation that says that they can't pass out candy."

On probation and parole, sex offenders are not allowed to have any contact with children. You can find out if a sex offender lives in your neighborhood on the West Virginia State police website. You can search by street address, city and county within the mountain state and it will list every sex offender in the area. Sex offenders who are in jail are removed from the list. Moore recommends that parents stay close to their kids on Halloween night.

Corporal S.R. Moore, West Virginia State Police, added "Have a good plan, make sure your kids are visible, make sure of the houses you want to go to. Ultimately, if you don't know the people, I'm not so sure you'd want to go to their house. "



