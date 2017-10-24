Simpson Named CEO of Welch Community Hospital

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch appointed Mark Simpson as chief executive officer of Welch Community Hospital, McDowell County's only acute care facility.

Simpson has served as chief nursing officer of Welch Community Hospital since 2010 and held various nursing positions at the hospital since 1998. He also has served as a house nurse coordinator at Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital since 2009.

"Mark's long tenure and proven track record at Welch Community Hospital will serve us well," Crouch said. "I am confident that he will lead the hospital with excellence given his experience and inner working knowledge of the hospital, its patients and its rural location."

DHHR's Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities, led by Nancy Sullivan, Acting Commissioner, oversees Welch Community Hospital.

"As the Bureau strives to serve the people of West Virginia with behavioral health and medical needs, it is important to have dedicated individuals such as Mark at the helm leading our efforts to take care of our friends and families," Sullivan said.

Simpson's appointment is effective October 28, 2017. He holds an associate's degree in nursing from Bluefield State College, a bachelor's degree in nursing from West Virginia University, a master's in nursing from Marshall University and a master's in business administration from King University.

"As a lifelong McDowell County resident, I am honored to lead Welch Community Hospital on behalf of DHHR's Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities," said Simpson. "I value the opportunity to work with a talented team to foster an environment that provides quality care, promotes wellness and restores health."