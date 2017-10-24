New River CTC Offers Class to Help Aspiring Writers

New River Community and Technical College is offering a "My Life in Words and Pictures" class taught by Mark Romano on Monday, November 6, 2017 and Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville.

Romano will examine the word of some well-known, as well as lesser known, authors while blending in some of his own word to help the students jump start a writing career through the written word and photography. He has published seven books in the past two years including a book on Jim Comstock due out in November. This book will be his 19th overall book on history, coal, veterans and photography.

The cost for the class is $50, and pre-registration is required by Friday, November 3, 2017.

New River CTC's Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register contract Gloria Kincaid at (304) 793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu, or Jeanne Stone at (304) 883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu.