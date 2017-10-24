25th Letters About Literature Writing Contest is Underway

West Virginia's annual letter writing and reading competition, Letters About Literature, is back for its 25th year. The West Virginia Center for the Book, an affiliate of the National Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, is once again sponsoring the competition for students in grades four through twelve. Letters About Literature is a national program, supported locally by the West Virginia Center for the Book at the West Virginia Library Commission.

Students choose a book, poem or speech that has had an impact on their view of the world, their personal lives, or both. Then they write a letter to the author, explaining why his or her work is important to them, and how it has affected them personally.

Entries are first sent to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. to be read by national judges. Those national judges then send the best letters to local West Virginia judges, chosen by the WV Center for the Book, who will decide which letters deserve Top Honors, Honors and Honorable Mention places. Entries for state level judging are selected on how well students meet the required criteria of: audience, purpose, grammatical conventions, and originality.

Student entries for the 25th annual contest will be accepted beginning November 1, 2017, and must be postmarked by January 12, 2018. Interested students and teachers may visit the WVLC web site at http://www.librarycommission.wv.gov/What/wcftb/Pages/Letters-About-Literature.aspx for more information on how to take part in this year's program.

"Letters About Literature gives young readers an outlet to express how a book has impacted their lives," says Heather Campbell-Shock, WVLC Director of Library and Development Services. "It is a great way for them to express their creativity through words."

Winners receive cash prices and will be honored at a special ceremony on May 17, 2018 at the Culture Center on the state capitol grounds. Last year, 723 students from West Virginia were among the more than 40,000 students nationwide who participated in the Letters About Literature program.