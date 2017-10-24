Alpha Natural Resources transfers idle mines to Lexington Coal

An announcement made on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from Alpha Natural Resources (ANR) stated the company has closed a deal involving mines in West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky. They will be transferring mostly idle and non-active assets to Lexington Coal Company (LCC). The deal also included reclamation equipment and ongoing royalty payments. According to a release from Alpha Natural Resources, this will also eliminate self-bonding in West Virginia nine years early. ANR CEO David Stetson calls the deal a win/win for regulatory agencies and the local communities.

""LCC is well capitalized to meet its responsibilities to those local communities and to do so years earlier than originally planned," said Stetson. "The transaction also eliminates the risks associated with self-bonding, making this a transformational deal for West Virginia."

While specifics of the agreement were not released, LCC will receive around $199 million in cash and $126 million in installment payments to assist in the fulfillment of bonding, reclamation, water treatment and other obligations. LCC CEO Steven Poe said the company will mine to reclaim. They will lower the cost of reclamation.

"Having five mines that are currently in coal production, substantial infrastructure and capital, and an experienced, talented workorce will enable LCC to accelerate reclamation on a five year timetable with less contingent exposure for the state in which we operate," said Poe.

Alpha will continue to operate 20 mines and 9 prep plants in West Virginia. The company still expects to produce 14 million tons of metallurgical and thermal coal in 2017.

Meanwhile, ANR is constantly evaluating projects that will allow future reserve development of the Eagle, Powellton and Cedar Grove seams. To that end the company has bought property near the Marfork Preparation Plant, which is in the area of the Upper Big Branch mine. However, officials have confirmed that they are not considering reopening UBB, which was the site of a deadly accident where 29 miners died in 2010. At the time of the accident, the mine was owned by Massey Energy.