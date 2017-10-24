Deputies: Woman survives after throat cut and body dumped over bridge, one man arrested

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) -- A Bluefield man is in jail for allegedly beating a woman, cutting her throat with a boxcutter and then dumping her body over a bridge, according to Mercer County Sheriff's Deputies. Investigators arrested Stacy Edward Burrell, 59, from Bluefield, on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

According to court documents, deputies responded to Princeton Community Hospital in response to an assault call on Oct. 18. There, deputies found a woman who was "cold, shaking, bloody and possibly intoxicated."

The victim told deputies she had been staying with Burrell at his home on Simmons River Road for several days and that the two had been drinking and doing drugs together.

She said Burell hit her head against the washing machine, punched her in the eyes and hit her in the head with a 2 by 4. The victim said Burell then loaded her into his truck and drove around saying "tonight you are going to die." Burrell then allegedly stopped at a bridge, dragged the woman out of the car, cut her neck with a boxcutter and dumped her body over the side of the bridge. The woman was able to swim to the bank and go to a nearby gas station to call for help.

Deputies then interviewed Burell who told them the last time he had seen the victim was when he dropped her off at her mother's home. He said before she left, she was driving his car and got it stuck on a rock bank. He also told them as he was packing up her things to leave, he noticed several of his personal items including belts and jewelry were inside her bag.

As deputies were interviewing Burell, they said he had blood on his shorts but still continued to deny ever hurting the victim. They also said Burell seemed to be intoxicated.

Inside Burrell's home, deputies found women's clothing in the washer machine, a large drop paint cloth and blood on the floor. Deputies said they also went to Brush Creek Falls Bridge where they found blood on the bridge.

Burell is charged with malicious assault and attempted first degree murder. He's being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $150,000 cash only bond.