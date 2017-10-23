Virginia hospital cuts reliance on post-surgery opioid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia hospital has been able to reduce opioid use and send patients home for the hospital earlier under a series of new surgery protocols.

The Enhanced Recovery Program at Bon Secours Richmond Health System's St. Mary's Hospital has reduced reliance on post-operative opioids by 80 percent since it was established last year for patients undergoing colorectal surgery.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2xZXinX ) that the protocols include allowing patients to have clear liquids up to two hours before surgery, providing a nutritional supplement a couple days before surgery and relying on non-opioid painkillers like Tylenol.

The program is also reducing time spent in the hospital by two days.

Bon Secours is considering expanded use of the protocols.

