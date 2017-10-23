Conviction reversal stands in death of boy in septic tank

PULASKI, Va. (AP) - A Virginia appeals court has declined to revisit its reversal of a woman's felony child abuse conviction in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was found dead in a septic tank.

A three-judge panel last month overturned the most serious conviction against Ashley Jennifer White in the 2015 death of Noah Thomas, saying there was insufficient evidence to establish that she acted with "reckless disregard" knew that her lack of supervision would likely result in injury to her son.

The Roanoke Times reports that the court issued an order last week denying a petition from the attorney general office's for a full-court review of last month's decision.

White was ordered to serve nearly two years behind bars after being convicted on three counts of child abuse and neglect.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.