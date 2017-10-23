One person taken to the hospital after two car crash in Bradley - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

One person taken to the hospital after two car crash in Bradley

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
BRADLEY -

Emergency crews in Raleigh County rushed to the scene of a two-car accident in Bradley.

911 Dispatchers confirm the accident  happened on the Corridor "L" Northbound ramp in Bradley. On scene assisting the crash are  the Bradley Fire Department, JanCare and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department.

Two cars were involved, but only one person was transported to local hospital.

The scene is still active as of 6:15 p.m.

Dispatchers believe the accident was caused by the wet weather.

