One person taken to the hospital after two car crash in Bradley

Emergency crews in Raleigh County rushed to the scene of a two-car accident in Bradley.

911 Dispatchers confirm the accident happened on the Corridor "L" Northbound ramp in Bradley. On scene assisting the crash are the Bradley Fire Department, JanCare and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department.

Two cars were involved, but only one person was transported to local hospital.

The scene is still active as of 6:15 p.m.

Dispatchers believe the accident was caused by the wet weather.

