EPA Releases Statement On Ongoing PCB Contamination in Fayette County Town

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a statement on the ongoing PCB situation in Minden.

Concerned members of the Fayette County community of Minden spoke out yesterday about their tap water not being safe enough to drink. This is due to an ongoing study, the late Doctor Hassan Amjad had been investigating since the 80's. His study proved there were hazardous chemicals called Polychlorinated Biphenyls- also known as PCB- in the towns air, water and soil.

Spokesperson for EPA Region 3, Roy Seneca, put out a statement that said:

"As you are aware, the town of Minden is all on public drinking water, and EPA has not issued any advisories. There are a few residents with private wells who live near the “Concho Landfill,” and they told EPA that they were given do not use letter from the Health Department for their wells. The county health department and state health departments did not have records of these letters. Those residents on private wells have not been given direction by EPA for water use.”