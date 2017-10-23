Haunted Beckley offers ghost tours uptown

Walk through historic downtown Beckley and you may run into a ghost. Haunted Beckley is back with their ghostly walking tours.

Historians in the area take you back in time, telling spooky stories from the past. The walking tours start at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 27th and Saturday, October 28th at Brown Dog Bottom in the Beckley undergound.

Scott Worley, Haunted Beckley's Storyteller, has been telling ghost stories for years. "I'm a historian for Raleigh County Historical Society and people used to call and ask me to tell them stories about the buildings that they owned, or they would have something happening and ask me what the history of the building was; so I started a notebook and when I gave the first four I had 19 stories and now I have 63 to chose from," Worley said.

The walking tour costs $12 per person. Children under 12 are $5. If you're a college student, tours costs $10 with a school ID.

You can purchase early bird tickets at Tickety Boo Mercantile in Beckley. For more information and for reservations you can call (304)-228-1851.

