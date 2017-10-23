Family Refuge Center to Host Peace Jam Event

A local refuge center is hosting their Peace Jam event on Saturday to raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness month. This family friendly event will be at the Family Refuge Center location in Monroe County.

Anyone is invited to enjoy a fun night of food, music and education. The Family Refuge Center believes it's their duty to educate and protect the community.

Monroe County has seen several cases of domestic violence in the past few years according to Kenosha Davenport, the Family Refuge Center Executive Director.



"Most of the homicides in Monroe County have been domestic violence related, so it is a serious issue in our community so we are just looking for ways to create awareness and begin to do the work to eradicate the problem," Davenport said.



This event is on Saturday, October 28th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.