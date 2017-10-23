Southern West Virginians To Form Reentry Council To Help Ex-Offenders

The West Virginia Council of Churches is helping ex-offenders make a smooth transition back into society.



A group of people from several counties in Southern West Virginia met at the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services in Beckley, Monday, October 23rd. They want to form the first ever community reentry council in this area. This mean they want to create a reentry for ex-offenders and their integration back into the community. By addressing the issues these ex-offenders face; they believe it could be a step in the right direction. Beverly Sharp worked at a prison for 30 years and said she got to experience first hand how these issues affected people.

"When you return for incarceration your forever a second class citizen, so it's difficult to get employment, housing, you don't qualify for a lot of benefits so trying to work on those barriers so people can successfully reenter the community." Reentry coordinator for West Virginia Council of Churches, Beverly Sharp, said.

They are encouraging anyone who wants to help with this issue to come out and join the group. If you're interested in joining, you can find out more information by calling Beverly Sharp at (606)-923-8872.