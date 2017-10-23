The numbers are in: Bridge Day 2017 is a success

Traffic is flowing across the New River Gorge Bridge today, but over the weekend it was shut down for one of West Virginia's most iconic events, Bridge Day. Bridge Day 2017 went off without a hitch. Thousands turned out to watch the base jumpers make the nearly 900 foot leap. Marcus Ellison, BASE Adviser to Bridge Day Commission said, "We had great weather; the crowds were out there. We had a couple of crowd favorite different jump toys - the catapult and the scissor-lift."

The base jumpers are a main draw to the event, but they are not the only ones having fun. Benjy Simpson, Repel Coordinator said, "It's one of the few years I think I remember where there were no complaints. Everyone was outside just enjoying the weather and getting as many repels in as they could."

Hundreds of people took a leap of faith this past weekend when they jumped off the New River Gorge Bridge. Organizers said 714 people from 33 states made the drop off the bridge on Saturday, October 21. 95 people landed in the water and only four were injured and had to be taken to the hospital. Rusty and Julie Cupp are from Virginia and have come many times for the event. They said, "Got to see everybody jump off the bridge. Seeing those crazy suckers jump off the bridge is worth everything."

One more amazing fact - clean up crews said they collected 700 more pounds of trash this year than in 2016. An even bigger success, Fayette County Deputies did not give out any tickets during the event. If you didn't make it to this year's festivities, the next Bridge Day is October 20th, 2018.