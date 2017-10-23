Lewisburg Mayor Signs Proclamation

Today, October 23rd, John Manchester, Mayor of Lewisburg, signed a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This proclamation also recognized the Family Refuge Center and The West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence for their efforts in the community.



These organizations work very hard to promote a safe place for families. The city strongly believes in keeping the community safe and helping those dealing with Domestic Violence.

The Family Refuge Center and the city encourages those that are affected by domestic violence to reach out for help.



"Its one of those silent and sometimes not so silent scourges that we have in our midst and they need to call attention and make people feel at ease about calling in and trying to address problems when they have them," Manchester said.



If you are suffering with domestic violence you can call the crisis hotline that is open 24/7 at 304-645-6334.