Tailgate Halloween Spooks Happen Saturday - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Tailgate Halloween Spooks Happen Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By Alida Donnelly, Meteorologist
Connect

Halloween is a week away and I bet every kid is excited to trick or treat. The Youth Museum came up with Tailgate Halloween as a safe way for kids to trick or treat 31 years ago.  Local businesses and organizations come out and hand out candy to hundreds of kids. It's a memorable event that people keep wanting to come back. Leslie Baker, City of Beckley Director of Parks and Rec, told us " we thought it was a wonderful idea. It's hard to believe we've done it for 31 years now. We're actually seeing children who came 30 something years ago bring their children now." Tailgate Halloween begins at 11am this Saturday on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway plaza. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.