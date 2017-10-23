Tailgate Halloween Spooks Happen Saturday

Halloween is a week away and I bet every kid is excited to trick or treat. The Youth Museum came up with Tailgate Halloween as a safe way for kids to trick or treat 31 years ago. Local businesses and organizations come out and hand out candy to hundreds of kids. It's a memorable event that people keep wanting to come back. Leslie Baker, City of Beckley Director of Parks and Rec, told us " we thought it was a wonderful idea. It's hard to believe we've done it for 31 years now. We're actually seeing children who came 30 something years ago bring their children now." Tailgate Halloween begins at 11am this Saturday on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway plaza.