Local Doctor Shares her Battle Against Breast Cancer

59 News is highlighting four women and their battles against breast cancer. This story of strength comes from Beckley.

Doctors give medical advice to their patients on a daily basis. And for Dr. Rhonda Guy, she has always stressed the importance of women getting mammograms and conducting self breast exams. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. But with new technology emerging and the option for a 3D mammogram, detecting this cancer early on is now easier than ever. Dr. Guy said it's very important for women to know their risk for cancer and know their bodies.



"I meet a lot of women that tend to not want to know. And it's as if I don't address it, it won't exist. And for me that's very scary because as we know early detection is the key," said Dr. Guy

Dr. Guy knows this first-hand as she was once a patient in a Doctor's waiting room. Through a self breast exam she found a lump, and in January 2017 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said she was prepared to fight this horrible disease and all of the side effects that come with it.

"Every woman we realize, when we go through breast cancer you know you're gonna lose your hair, and it's gonna be very difficult. To say it wasn't difficult I can't say that. But I can say I didn't cry and get depressed, but it's like it will come back this is just hair. We're talking about my life here," said Dr. Guy.

Dr. Guy stressed the importance of surrounding yourself with loved ones to get through. And after intensive rounds of radiation and chemo, Dr. Guy is now cancer free! She is now back to working part-time.