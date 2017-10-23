Healing Field Flags Available for Purchase

Veteran's Day is approaching quickly and there's an easy way for you to honor veterans in your family.

Every year, hundreds of flags are displayed on the lawn of the Raleigh County Veterans Museum for Veterans Day. It's known as the Healing Field. You can purchase a Healing Field flag for $5.

Everyone who purchases a flag is asked to write the veteran's name, rank, branch, when they served and who is honoring.

Cindy Parker, Raleigh County Veterans Museum Director, said "It's a way for us to honor them because sometimes they don't get the recognition that they do and they lay their life on the line. They sacrifice so much, some sacrifice it all."

If you would like to purchase a flag but cannot make it to the museum, you can find a form to fill out on the Raleigh County Veterans Museum Facebook page. Each form and $5 per flag can be mailed to PO Box 3165 Beckley, WV, 25801

