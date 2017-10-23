Crews searching for missing miner in Raleigh County

DOROTHY, WV (WVNS) -- A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.

Officials said the miner was discovered missing around 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Officials said the search is being conducted on the surface as well as underground.

Officials from West Virginia Office of Miners Health Safety and Training (MHS&T) and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) are on-site. Raleigh County Deputies are also on scene. Stick with 59News on this developing story.