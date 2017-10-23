West Virginia broadband panel wants more provider details - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia broadband panel wants more provider details

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia broadband panel is asking the federal government to require internet providers to offer more details in reports about their high-speed service offerings.
    
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council requested better reports in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission. The letter says current practices let providers describe a misleading, inaccurate view of where they offer high-speed broadband.
    
Currently, providers must report services by census block, which can include both urban and rural areas. That means companies can claim services are provided to a census block, even if they are only offering broadband in the urban section.
    
The state panel wants the FCC to require address-level data for a more accurate picture. The letter notes that providers already have that level of data.

