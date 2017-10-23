Farmers market training events set in West Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A series of training seminars will be held around West Virginia aimed at boosting farmers markets and farm production.
    
The first seminar will be held Tuesday at the Country Inn in Berkeley Springs. Additional seminars are scheduled for Nov. 9 at Jackson's Mill near Jane Lew and for Dec. 14 at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.
    
They are being hosted by the West Virginia Farmers Market Association and the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition.
    
The Department of Agriculture said in a news release that among the topics for discussion will be branding and marketing, product pricing, regulatory compliance, access to capital and insurance, and social media.
    
The sessions are open to the public, but participants must register in advance. For more information, contact Erica Gallimore of the Farmers Market Association at (304) 412-6166.

