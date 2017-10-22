Opioid Prescription Lengths to be Reduced in Latest Crisis Tactic

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told 59 News that there is a number of companies stepping up and putting limits in the length of opioid prescriptions, decreasing from 28 days to just seven.

Morrisey said this would drastically decrease the possibility of diversion for these drugs to be sold on the black market. Morrisey believes this united front will help turn the tides in this ongoing battle.

"We're working to get as many companies as possible to agree to these lower limits," Morrisey said. "I think that means a reduced supply in West Virginia and nationally."

Morrisey said his office, attorney generals across the country, and companies like CVS Pharmacy are also looking to make sure the number of opioid prescriptions are medically appropriate, which would be dictated by the medicine's potency.