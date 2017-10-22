Town of Minden Battles Fight Against PCB Contamination

The people of Minden are struggling, and they have been since the 80's.

It's a problem that's lead to an ongoing study started by Dr. Hasan Amjad. He found Polychlorinated Biphenyls also known as PCB's which are contaminating the town's air, water and soil. It's causing those who live in Minden to have life threatening diseases. The EPA has come several times in the past to run tests, but residents claim they haven't really helped.

"We are at our last straw here, we don't know what it's going to take to get the EPA or anyone to come in and say this is it. The people here need to leave or we need to do something to help the residents out here." Resident of Minden, Annetta Coffman, said.

The EPA plans to return to Minden to help fix this life threatening problem.

