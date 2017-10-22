Pedestrian Struck in Greenbrier County

Early Sunday morning (10/22) Greenbrier County emergency crews rushed to the scene after reports of a person struck by a car.

Greenbrier County 911 dispatchers confirmed the accident happened just before 2 in the morning. The White Sulphur Springs Fire Department and the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

Th accident happened on Route 60 near Midland Trail.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No names are being released at this time.

