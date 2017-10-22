Fatal Accident in Summers County Leaves One Dead

Early Sunday morning (10/22) emergency crews rushed to the scene of a bad accident in the Pence Springs area of Summers County.

Summers County 911 Dispatchers told 59 News the call came in just before 4:30 a.m. Dispatchers said the one car accident happened on State Route 3 &12.

Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene. The Talcott Volunteer Fire Department, Tri County Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and Summers County EMS all assisted with the accident.

Crews report there were two people inside of the car. One of the passengers died, while the other passenger was treated by EMS on scene.

At this time crews are not releasing any names.

