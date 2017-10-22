Thousands attend Hinton Railroad Days opening weekend

HINTON, W. Va. -- Thousands of people were in Summers County on Saturday and Sunday for the opening weekend of Hinton Railroad Days.

The festival takes place every year for two weekends in October. This year, more than 4,000 people took to the tracks from Huntington to Hinton for the railroad festival.

Organizers said this is a way for the community to celebrate the city's railroad history and its beauty.

"It gives you an experience from a past era that's still around but not as used as often. It's a slow way of travel, but it's a more relaxed way of travel and we kind of bring these old cars from the 40's and 50's and even the 20's together and give them an old time experience, " Assistant General Manager for C.P Huntington Railroad, Joe Rosenthal, said.

Hinton Railroad Days will continue Saturday, October 28th and Sunday, October 29th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.