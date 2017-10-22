UPDATE: Maryland Man Dies in WV Motorcycle Accident

UPDATE 10/22/17 11:30 P.M. - West Virginia State Police have confirmed the person involved in the motorcycle crash has passed away. The person is identified as Gerald Shelton of Maryland. The 55-year-old man was believed to be riding through the area when he hit gravel causing the accident.

Shelton was rushed to the hospital from the scene on the Greenbrier-Pocahontas County line. At the hospital he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

ORIGINAL 10/22/17 - Multiple agencies responded to a motorcycle accident Saturday night (10/21) on route 219 in Pocahontas County.

Greenbrier County 911 dispatchers confirm the accident happened just after 8 p.m. involving on person on a motorcycle. Crews say the motorcycle crashed on the Pocahontas County line connecting to Greenbrier County.

The Renick Volunteer Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS, the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State police rushed to the scene.

Right now it is unclear what the person's condition is and what cause the accident.

