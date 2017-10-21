Thousands Celebrate New River River Gorge Bridge 40th Birthday

Sunday officially marks the 40th anniversary for the New River Gorge Bridge.

During bridge day this year organizers put on a special celebration for the historic milestone.

Government officials and local leaders including Congressman Evan Jenkins and Senator Shelley Moore Capito were all on hand to give their special remarks.

"This bridge is iconic, people see this image of this bridge one of the largest single span structures in the world and so it's iconic to who we are as West Virginia. We're strong we are proud we are big we are bold so this is very special stuff," Jenkins said.

Construction for the bridge began back in 1973 and took about 4 years to complete. Tim Owens served as project manager and was one the crew members who helped construct the bridge. He said building the historic site was no easy task.

"Just the distance across the Gorge and hanging out the arch and getting it to connect and everything was a major major challenge and it took a lot of very special engineering with Michael baker and our engineering department," Owens said.

The celebration was complete with 1,000 homemade cupcakes from the new Sweet T's Bake Shop in Fayetteville. Tandy Dempsey is the owner

She said the past two days has been a labor of love.

"I feel honored.You start a business and you think where is this going to go? What's going to happen and there are days when you think it's not going to and then little stuff happens and then big stuff like this happens and you're like we are blessed and our hard work is paying off," Dempsey said.

