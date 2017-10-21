Tazewell Deputies Search for Suspect

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a man who broke into a house of worship.

Deputies say it happened a few weeks ago in the Raven area on the Tazewell/ Russell County line. The suspect was caught on surveillance video covering part of his face and breaking into a youth church camp building. While the man didn't steal or break anything inside the building, deputies believe he is linked to previous break-ins in the area.

Deputies are now on the search for the man in the video who appears to be wearing a red t-shirt and dark shorts.

Deputies ask if anyone has information on to who this man is you can call the office's non-emergency number at 276-988-0902 or send us a private message on Facebook.