Tandem Base Jumper Reacts After Her First Ever Bridge Day Jump

Fear was not a factor for those taking the leap off of the New River Gorge Bridge today.

Hundreds of base jumpers from all over the world reached new heights. Some flipping, others catapulting and some just doing it the old fashion way by jumping off. Some of these brave jumpers say they've been coming for years while others are doing it for their very first time. One woman says she's been sky diving before but this was something else.

"We got to walk to the end of the platform and they were like bend your knees, then they asked if I was ready and we just jumped. I probably screamed so loud; they said I was the first person they heard screaming down there." Tandem Base Jumper, Jenn Dubois, said.

Over 300 brave people jumped the New River Gorge Bridge, Saturday October 21st.

10/21/17