First Responders Make Safety On Bridge Day Their Top Priority

While bridge day is a day full of fun and excitement, accidents can happen at anytime.

Medical crews like Jan-Care are always ready for the unexpected. They said they have been at Bridge Day since it began because safety is their main priority. Emergency responders prepare for weeks and said they enjoy being a part of the big day.

"There's a lot of different things that can take place, especially on a day were blessed to be this warm, I mean we may have some heat issues. If they have something that scares people on the bridge, it could cause a panic, there is a tremendous amount of things that could happen and we're just happy we are here we're ready to spring into action if need be." Chief of Business Development for Jan-Care, Rick Cornett, said.

Luckily responders say there was no serious injuries on Bridge Day.

10/21/17