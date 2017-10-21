Concord University Mourns the Loss of One Professor

Students and staff at Concord University are mourning the loss a professor of social work, Dr. John David Smith.

Concord University stated Smith's involvement at Concord ranged from academics to administration to alumni activities. He was a beloved mentor to students, a respected faculty member, a dedicated alumnus, and a leader in higher education beyond Concord.

Smith was highly respected on campus as he served as Department Chair, Master of Social Work Program Director, Director of Legal Studies and the Pre-Law Program and the ALEF Program Director. Smith had also served as Concord's Vice President and Academic Dean. Taking on many roles within the school, his involvement stretched even further off campus to the Town of Athens .

Arrangements are pending at this time.

The Alumni Lounge on the third floor of the Student Center at Concord will be open on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone wanting to speak to a member of the "care team."

Fore additional information visit http://www.concord.edu/mourning-loss-john-david-smith