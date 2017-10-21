Large Industrial Fire Continues to Burn in Parkersburg

A large industrial fire broke out early Saturday morning (10/21) in Parkersburg, West Virginia and is continuing to burn through the morning.

According to Wood County 911 Dispatchers, the Ames Plant located in the 3800 block of Camden Ave in Parkersburg caught on fire at around 1 A.M. and has been of fire for several hours. Several fire departments rushed to the scene working to contain the fire. At this time, no injuries are reported.

Authorities report heavy smoke was still across the surrounding areas and visible for several miles in all directions.

People are strongly advised to stay inside or avoid the smoke from this fire, especially if you have respiratory issues.

Wood County 911 said the following roads will be closed until further notice:

Broadway and Camden Ave

Olive and Camden Ave

Myrtle and Camden Ave

Due to the smoke from this fire, Wood County 911 is receiving several 911 calls. They are requesting for people to verify a structure is on fire before calling 911, that way the departments do not have to leave the scene of the Ames Plant for a false structure fire call.

It is believed this fire could continue to burn inside the building for one to two more days.

