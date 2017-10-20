Fallen West Virginia Soldier honored with building dedication in North Carolina

SANFORD, N.C. - The North Carolina National Guard dedicated the Sanford Readiness Center in Sanford, North Carolina, in honor of fallen West Virginia National Guard Soldier, Sgt. DeForest Talbert on Friday, October 20.

The ceremony took place at the readiness center, home of D Troop, 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment. Units from both the West Virginia National Guard and North Carolina National Guard fall under the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Clinton, N.C.

Sgt. DeForest Talbert, an armor crewman assigned to the Dunbar unit of 1stBattalion, 150th Armored Regiment based in Beckley, West Virginia, was killed in action July 27, 2004 in Baladruc, Iraq when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee.

Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer, The Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, joined Maj. Gen. Gregory Lusk, The Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard, and Talbert’s close family for the dedication ceremony.

“Future generations from all walks of life will be reminded of his life and service to this nation,” Lusk said. “We have an obligation to remember him and we owe him and his family for the sacrifices they have made. God bless Sgt. Talbert and his family.”

Talbert was a native of Alexandria, Virginia and enlisted in the West Virginia National Guard in 2001. He was attending West Virginia State University in Charleston studying communications prior to deployment.