West Virginia postal worker admits stealing meth package

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing a mailed package containing methamphetamine.

Twenty-five-year-old Turner Connolly of Charleston entered the plea to theft of mail by a postal employee Thursday in federal court in Charleston.

Federal prosecutors say Connolly worked as a mail processing clerk at the South Charleston Post Office and was able to identify packages intended for a state police forensic laboratory.

Prosecutors say he stole a package from the Marshall County Drug Task Force that was to be delivered to the laboratory in November 2016. The package contained nearly 1.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Connolly faces up to five years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 22.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.