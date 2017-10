Bridge Day is extremely busy.

There will be road closures and detours that you should know about. The New River Gorge northbound and southbound lanes will be closed. The road will be shut down at Fayetteville stop lights at chord street. Route 60 will be used as a detour route to bypass the bridge. There will be signs that will advise you where to go. Roads will close at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning and open back up at 5 p.m.