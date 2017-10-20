Base Jumpers Prepare for Bridge Day

Base jumpers are getting ready for their big day.

Friday, October 20th, consisted of checking in, signing waivers and getting all of their equipment ready for their big jump on Bridge Day 2017. Some of the base jumpers spent the day hanging out with one another and checking their chutes for safety. Rose Moeser came all the way from Pheonix Arizona for this. She said this is her first time base jumping at bridge day and she couldn't be anymore excited. She will be jumping off the bridge with her brother, father and husband. They are planning to do a 4 way jump.

"My dad reminded me today of the time I told him I would never base jump and he's like remember when you said that? And I was like yeah... And then I called him maybe about two months ago and said I think I want to base jump."

Rose said she plans to keep coming back each and every year.

