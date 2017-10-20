What To Bring And What Not To Bring To Bridge Day

On Bridge Day everyone likes to have fun, but safety is the event's top priority.



There are things you can and cannot bring to ensure everyone has a good time; just know you will be searched. Bridge Day Coordinator, Mandy Wriston, said think of it like you're going to an airport. Avoid big bags and weapons, drugs and alcohol are prohibited. She said if you're questioning if you should bring something you probably should not have it.

"Something that people don't think of is that is the fact that there is a lot of people in a very small area in a big hurry to go have a lot of fun so the faster those police officers can go through those bags, the faster you can get in and have a good time." Bridge Day Coordinator, Mandy Wriston, said.

Mandy recommends people bring layers because it can get windy on the New River Gorge Bridge. You may also bring a little bottle of water.

