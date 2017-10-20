Students charged for alleged threats at Woodrow Wilson - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Students charged for alleged threats at Woodrow Wilson

By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
Beckley Police are investigating two incidents at Woodrow Wilson High School that involved threats to students and staff. Police told 59News between October 10 - 11, 2017 there were students who made the alleged threats. Officers did not specify what types of threats were made. 

According to investigators, both individuals have been charged for the crimes. No further details are being released on the case since it involves minors. Police said any decision of expulsion is up to the Raleigh County Board of Education. 

