Cadets Chosen to Highlight the Colors at the North Carolina Game

Cadets Blaine Mainz, of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Jon Ricciardi, of Point Pleasant Beach, North Carolina, and Jack LeRette, of Red Oak, Iowa, will receive the flags at the homecoming football game against North Carolina.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team's spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver them to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance during training, render honor to the flags and then carry them off the field. At home games, three first year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Mainz, a first year cadet majoring in business in the Pamplin College of Business, was chosen for his eagerness to learn. He is the recipient of a corps' of Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Naval ROTC-Marine Option. Ricciardi, a first year cadet majoring in university studies, was chosen for his motivation and enthusiasm. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Naval ROTC.

LeRette, a first year cadet majoring in general engineering in the College of Engineering, was chosen for being the most hardworking and professional cadet in his company. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Naval ROTC and the regimental band, the Highty-Tighties.