2 killed in accident on Route 460

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Virginia State Troopers are investigating a deadly accident that happened in Giles County on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.  It occurred at around 12:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 460 near the intersection with Clendennin Road.

There were two cars involved in the crash, but details on what caused the accident have not been released.  Investigators there are two confirmed fatalities and a third person was taken to Giles Memorial Hospital.  There is still no word on the names of the victims or the condition of the person who was injured.

