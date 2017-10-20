Wild Rice-Cranberry Soup

Wild rice and cranberries combine for an elegant flavor in this soup.

Wild rice, actually an aquatic grain-like seed rather than a rice, grows in marshy bogs, lakes, and rivers. Wild rice is a favorite here in Minnesota where I live, especially around the holidays, when it is appreciated for its nutty flavor. In this soup the rice is paired with tart-sweet cranberries and sherry to add elegance.

Ingredients:

4 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 carrot, finely chopped

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

½ c. finely chopped onion

3 tbsp. all-purpose flour

3 c. vegetable stock

1 ½ c. cooked wild rice

½ c. dried cranberries

1 c. milk or half-and-half

2 tbsp. dry sherry, optional

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Garnish: freshly ground pepper and minced flat-leaf parsley

Preparation

Melt the butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the carrot, celery, and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until the carrot is tender, about 8 minutes. Add the flour and stir until smooth. Gradually add the vegetable stock, whisking constantly to prevent lumps.

Increase the heat to medium-high and stir as the soup thickens, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice and cranberries. Reduce the heat; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries are softened and plumped, about 15 minutes.

Stir in the remaining ingredients, except the garnishes. Stir occasionally until warmed through. Season to taste.

YIELD: 5 cups, four to six servings

Advance preparation

This soup will keep for up to 3 days in a covered container in the refrigerator. When reheating, stir in milk to thin as desired.