Try this recipe for a holiday treat.
These simple -- but mostly non-functional -- candy dreidels are easy to make for a party, for a child's classroom or just to have around the house.
Ingredients:
Marshmallow fluff
Large marshmallows
Chocolate kisses
Thin pretzel sticks
Directions:
1. Dip flat bottom of chocolate kiss into marshmallow fluff.
2. Attach kiss to flat end of marshmallow, with fluff serving as glue.
3. Insert pretzel into other end of marshmallow.
4. Enjoy.
