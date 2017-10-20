Try this recipe for a holiday treat.

These simple -- but mostly non-functional -- candy dreidels are easy to make for a party, for a child's classroom or just to have around the house.

Ingredients:

Marshmallow fluff

Large marshmallows

Chocolate kisses

Thin pretzel sticks

Directions:

1. Dip flat bottom of chocolate kiss into marshmallow fluff.

2. Attach kiss to flat end of marshmallow, with fluff serving as glue.

3. Insert pretzel into other end of marshmallow.

4. Enjoy.



