Non-Traditional Gifts Work for the Holidays

One of the most difficult tasks in gift giving can be finding a gift for the person who has everything -- or could buy it if he or she wanted to. In such cases, it requires some creativity to come up with something unique that can be used by your loved one.

It is possible, and it does not mean you won't spend money. But you do not have to buy a fancy car or arrange a cruise to get the job done. There are plenty of affordable ideas that can get your gift giving "out of the box," in more ways than one. The key is finding something unique that shows you have put thought into what your loved one might enjoy.

One of the best ways to get a gift for someone who has everything is to personalize it. Wine keys can be personalized, along with a variety of other items, including jewelry, nice pen sets, garden tools and handbags.

If you have the money, it is even possible to order personalized perfume and personalized vodka. These are haute couture products that are made specifically for one person and as such, they are unique.

It is possible to have one of the billions of as-yet unnamed stars claimed as a gift. The star registry will even send a star chart so that your loved one can locate the star.

New, Unusual Gadgets Work

Many people enjoy new and unusual gadgets. If you get wind of something your loved one has not bought yet, perhaps you can buy it instead.

Some gadgets include solar-powered battery chargers, robots with artificial intelligence, and the latest, hot-off-the-assembly line smart phone.

Rare Experiences

Consider gifts of once-in-a-lifetime experiences. These are things that the person who has everything may not have considered.

BASE jumping or helicopter flying lessons are interesting and fun, but they are not often thought of. These kinds of unique gifts can open your loved one's eyes to new experiences and perhaps even spark a hobby never before considered.

Material Goods Not Necessary

Sometimes instead of something material, a loved one just needs service.

A gift of your time and talents can be a great way to show your care and concern. If you are talented at decorating or remodeling, you can offer to create an outdoor dining room.

Or you can spend time with him or her, offering support and kindness. Sometimes the gift of yourself is the best gift you can give.



