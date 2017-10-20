Advising for Spring 2018 Semester Underway at Concord University

Advising for course selection is underway at Concord University for the Spring 2018 semester and will continue through Friday, November 3, 2017.

Advisees need to check with their academic advisers regarding a mutually agreed upon time for advising. Advisers will provide advisees with a 6 digit PIN for web registration.

First time freshmen, transfer students, re-admitted students, and non-degree seeking students who have been admitted for the Spring 2018 semester should contact Andrea Tabor at tabora@concord.edu or (304) 384-6031 to schedule an advising appointment. Advising for these students is being conducted November 13-17, 2017.

Early registration for the Spring 2018 semester at Concord University begins on October 27, 2017 and will continue until November 8, 2017. Students will have access to online registration until January 5, 2018 at 4 p.m. Classes begin on Monday, January 8.

Returning students can register for courses on the internet under their MyCU account beginning on the following dates:

Honors Students may register on October 27

Military, Students with Disabilities and SSS October 30 and 31

Seniors (90+ earned hours) October 30 and 31

Juniors (60-89 earned hours) November 1 and 2

Sophomores (30-59 earned hours) November 3 and 6

Freshman (0-29 earned hours) November 7 and 8.

Classes are available on the Athens campus and in Beckley at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center. Online courses are also offered. Both undergraduate and graduate courses are available.

New students interested in applying to Concord University may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit http://www.concord.edu/admissions for information and links to an application.

Education graduate students interested in registering for spring classes may contact Dr. Kathy Liptak at liptakka@concord.edu or (304) 384-6223; Social Work graduate students may contact Vanessa Howell at vhowell@concord.edu or (304) 384-6260; and, Health Promotion graduate students may contact Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu or (304) 384-5130. Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) students may contact Teresa Frey at teresafrey@concord.edu or (304) 384-5226.

Information on courses offered during Concord's spring semester is located at https://apps.concord.edu/schedules/seatstaken.php

The Spring 2018 Academic Calendar may be found by going to http://www.concord.edu, "Academics" and "Academic Calendars & Schedules."

Payment of fees for the spring semester is due by 4 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2018. The late fee for the spring semester begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.