This favorite has dozens of variations. Here are two to get you started!

Moms learn early on that one way to get the kids to eat their veggies is to hide them under a layer of cheese or other tasty sauce. By the time the munchkins realize they're eating something good for them, they're hooked.

The traditional Thanksgiving broccoli-cheese (sometimes with rice) casserole is this notion run amok. There are so many simple, appealing comfort-food tastes at work that the broccoli almost becomes ancillary.

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

1 c. mayonnaise

1 can cream of celery soup, undiluted

2 eggs, beaten, at room temperature

2 pkgs (10 oz. each) frozen chopped broccoli, drained

¼ c. minced onion

1 c. grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 ½ tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup herb-seasoned stuffing mix

2 tablespoons butter

Grease a 2-quart glass or Pyrex casserole and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise and soup, mixing well. Stir in the eggs and broccoli. Add the onion, cheese, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Place in the prepared casserole dish and top with the stuffing mix. Dot with butter. Bake at 325° for 45 minutes.

Serves 8-10.

This next recipe is the one served at my house every Thanksgiving. The leftovers, once chilled, can be sliced like a meatloaf. I like to top a couple of slices with some leftover turkey gravy and heat the whole thing in the microwave. What a snack!

Broccoli-Rice-Cheese Casserole

2 c. long-grain white rice, cooked

½ c. diced onion

½ c. diced green peppers

½ c. chopped celery

2 c. cheddar cheese, divided

2 10-ounce pkgs. frozen chopped broccoli, drained

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of celery soup

Mix rice, onion, peppers, celery, 1 c. of the cheese and broccoli. Add soups and fold until combined well. Spread in greased 2 qt. casserole dish and top with remaining cup of cheese.

Bake at 350° for at least 30 minutes or until done. Take off cover and brown top a little.