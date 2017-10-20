Beckley Police investigate vehicle tampering incident

Detectives with the Beckley Police Department are asking for help from the community to track down a suspect in a vehicle tampering case. It happened on Oct. 4, 2017 at the CVS on North Eisenhower Drive. According to investigators the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m., but the tampering was not noticed until later in the evening.

Police reviewed surveillance video and were able to see the person who committed the crime. Anyone with information on the identity of the person or who may have seen the crime occur is asked to contact the Beckley Police at 304-256-1708 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left anonymously online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device. There are cash rewards available for information which leads to an arrest.